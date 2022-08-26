Insider Buying: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Major Shareholder Purchases 162,436 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 162,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.35 per share, with a total value of $12,889,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autoliv alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 12,719 shares of Autoliv stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, with a total value of $1,016,502.48.

Autoliv Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 846.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.