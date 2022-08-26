Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £64,800 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).
Aviva Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 425 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.97. The company has a market cap of £11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,252.00.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
