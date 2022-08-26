Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £64,800 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 425 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva plc has a 12 month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.97. The company has a market cap of £11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,252.00.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 553 ($6.68) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.13 ($6.15).

About Aviva

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

