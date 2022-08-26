Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Acquires 10,700 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
