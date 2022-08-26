Insider Buying: OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO Acquires 10,700 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

