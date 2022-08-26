Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director F L. Garrett III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $19,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,482.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $330.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.83. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.30 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

