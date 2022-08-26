Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,978 shares in the company, valued at $645,891.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 24,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $515.61 million and a P/E ratio of 14.88. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 155.29%.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $2,885,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

Featured Stories

