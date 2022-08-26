Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,647,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.