Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.39 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 667.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the first quarter valued at about $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 108.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 609,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after buying an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

