Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells $431,008.50 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 10,075 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $431,008.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,622.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

