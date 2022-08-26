Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total transaction of $411,102.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $173.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.50.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

