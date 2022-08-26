Insider Selling: Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO) Director Sells C$22,295.00 in Stock

Softchoice Co. (TSE:SO – Get Rating) Director Anthony Francis Gibbons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$22,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,991,188.75.

Softchoice Stock Performance

Softchoice Co. has a 1 year low of C$10.51 and a 1 year high of C$20.19.

Softchoice Company Profile

Softchoice Corporation (Softchoice) is a Canada-based company, which is a business-to-business direct marketer of information technology (IT) hardware, software and services to small, medium and large businesses and public sector institutions. Softchoice also provides network managed services. It helps organizations manage their IT infrastructure throughout the technology life cycle from assessment, design and solution architecture to procurement, project management, implementation, ongoing asset management and disposal.

