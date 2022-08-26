Insider Selling: Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Chairman Sells 6,004 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,426.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STRR remained flat at $1.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,275. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

