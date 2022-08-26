Insider Selling: SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.14. 23,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. TheStreet raised SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

About SunOpta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SunOpta by 110.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

