Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $173,592.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $144.17 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

