Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CEO Sells 16,804 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $62,846.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Performance

HNST opened at $3.78 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

