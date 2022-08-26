Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) EVP Sells $766,296.00 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PODD opened at $282.86 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 565.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.35.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

