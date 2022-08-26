Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Intel were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

