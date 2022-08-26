Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,244 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 72,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 9.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,949,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after acquiring an additional 166,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 71.6% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 120,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.