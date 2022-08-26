Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

