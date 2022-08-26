Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) CEO Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 259,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Bryan Lewis bought 1,250 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137.50.

On Thursday, June 16th, Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 60,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.