Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.18 million.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,305. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

