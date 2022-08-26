International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 42.3% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after buying an additional 831,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

