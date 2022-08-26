Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $5.81

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $77.30 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00028373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
Internet Computer Coin Profile
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,535,985 coins and its circulating supply is 255,838,169 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
