Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IKTSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. 13,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

