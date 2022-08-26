Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $465.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

