Inverse Finance Price Tops $91.34 on Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $2.38 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.34 or 0.00441713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00220181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009971 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance (INV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.