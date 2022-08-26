Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 17.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned about 0.36% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

PRF stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.