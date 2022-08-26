Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Position Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQAL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $260,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQAL opened at $43.80 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27.

