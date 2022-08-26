Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 1,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,987 shares in the last quarter.

