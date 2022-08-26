Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for August 26th (AAMC, AAU, AJG, BCLI, BLIN, BURL, BY, CLBS, ENDP, ENG)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 26th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Argus issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF). The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA). They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

