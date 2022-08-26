IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.84

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $6.68. IonQ shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 28,542 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ to $12.00 in a research note on Monday.

IonQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Activity

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 1,470.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,817,169.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at $148,632,815.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $102,517,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $66,800,000. Acme LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $64,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $44,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

