IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after acquiring an additional 427,524 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

IPGP opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

