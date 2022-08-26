IQeon (IQN) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $51,032.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082027 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

