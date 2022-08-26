iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,746 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. 434,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,946,990. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

