iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 49,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,479. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.