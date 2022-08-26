iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

