iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 272,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $26.07.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.