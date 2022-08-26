iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,076. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
