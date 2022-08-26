iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 242.5% from the July 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SUSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,076. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,804,000 after purchasing an additional 243,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 220,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 239.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 124,158 shares during the last quarter.

