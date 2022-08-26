iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the July 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IFGL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,271. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

