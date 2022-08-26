iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the July 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,007,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.