iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,525 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,558,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,179,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. 2,199,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

