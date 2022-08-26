iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Cut by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,554,000 after purchasing an additional 292,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $40.22. 2,730,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,552,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

