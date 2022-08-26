iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.95. 2,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

