iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.89 and last traded at $31.95. Approximately 2,646 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.
iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.
