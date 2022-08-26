iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,130 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $68,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWF traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The stock had a trading volume of 42,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,599. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.25 and its 200 day moving average is $247.10.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.