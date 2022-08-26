iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 186,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

