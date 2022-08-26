iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 71,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.44. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,666. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.