iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

