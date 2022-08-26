iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,781. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

