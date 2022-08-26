iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Destination Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $82,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 619,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,298,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 157.6% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 142,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,302. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

