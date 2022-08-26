Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron Price Performance

ITRI traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 316,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. Itron has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.