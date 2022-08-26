Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Itron Price Performance
ITRI traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 316,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. Itron has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Featured Stories
